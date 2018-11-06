REAL ESTATE

What does $1,100 rent you in Downtown Harrisburg, today?

211 Walnut St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Downtown?

According to Walk Score, this Harrisburg neighborhood is extremely walkable and has some bike infrastructure. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $899.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,100 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

211 Walnut St.




Listed at $1,099/month, this 950-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 211 Walnut St.

In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, exposed brick, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

320 Market St.




Here's a 593-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 320 Market St. that's going for $1,095/month.

The unit boats high ceilings, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

221 N. Second St.




Finally, check out this 543-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 221 N. Second St. It's listed for $1,075/month.

Apartment amenities include exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)
