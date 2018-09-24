REAL ESTATE

What does $1,100 rent you in Lower Merion Township, today?

377 Conshohocken State Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lower Merion Township?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Lower Merion Township if you're on a budget of $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

377 Conshohocken State Road




Listed at $1,100/month, this studio unit is located at 377 Conshohocken State Road.

The building features assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect carpeting, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and in-unit laundry. Animals are not allowed at this location.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

28 Llanfair Road




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 28 Llanfair Road. It's listed for $1,075/month for its 550 square feet of space.

Building amenities include secured entry and shared outdoor space. The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, black appliances, wooden countertops and closet space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

244 E. Montgomery Ave.




Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 244 E. Montgomery Ave. It's listed for $1,030/month.

The building has assigned parking, on-site laundry, shared outdoor space and secured entry. Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, air conditioning units, high ceilings and closet space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot.

(See the complete listing here.)
