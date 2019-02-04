What does $1,100 rent you in Lower Merion Township, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Lower Merion Township if you're on a budget of $1,100/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
26 E. Lancaster Ave.
Listed at $1,095/month, this 510-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 26 E. Lancaster Ave.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, closet space and ceiling fans. Cats and dogs are not allowed. You won't have to worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability and is fairly bikeable.
17 Llanfair Road
Next, there's this studio located at 17 Llanfair Road.
It's listed for $1,080/month. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and closet space. The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. Both cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot and is fairly bikeable.
25 Montrose Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 25 Montrose Ave. that's going for $1,050/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, large windows and cabinet space. The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome. Don't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is bikeable.
1023 Lancaster Ave., #B
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1023 Lancaster Ave., #B. It's listed for $1,050/month.
Inside this furnished apartment, you'll find cabinet space, carpeting and central air-conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is somewhat bikeable.
20 Prospect Ave.
Located at 20 Prospect Ave., here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,045/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, granite countertops and central air-conditioning. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable and is relatively bikeable.
