What does $1,200 rent you in Washington Square, today? | Hoodline

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Washington Square is currently hovering around $1,430.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,200 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1005 Spruce St., #2R
Listed at $1,200/month, this studio apartment is located at 1005 Spruce St., #2R.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a fireplace, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
1218 Walnut St., #1004
Here's a studio condo at 1218 Walnut St., #1004 that's going for $1,195/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, bay windows, a breakfast bar and generous closet space. The building offers on-site laundry; If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
1229 Chestnut St., #1517
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1229 Chestnut St., #1517. It's also listed for $1,195/month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeting and closet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Cats are welcome but not dogs.
409 S. 11th St., #1R
Located at 409 S. 11th St., #1R, here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,175/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood and tiled flooring, air conditioning and spacious closets. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
