What does $1,200 rent you in Washington Square, today? | Hoodline

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Washington Square is currently hovering around $1,430.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,200 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1005 Spruce St., #2R






Listed at $1,200/month, this studio apartment is located at 1005 Spruce St., #2R.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a fireplace, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1218 Walnut St., #1004






Here's a studio condo at 1218 Walnut St., #1004 that's going for $1,195/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, bay windows, a breakfast bar and generous closet space. The building offers on-site laundry; If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1229 Chestnut St., #1517





Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1229 Chestnut St., #1517. It's also listed for $1,195/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeting and closet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Cats are welcome but not dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

409 S. 11th St., #1R





Located at 409 S. 11th St., #1R, here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,175/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood and tiled flooring, air conditioning and spacious closets. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)
