REAL ESTATE

What Does $1,200 Rent You In Washington Square West, Today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square West? We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in the neighborhood if you've got $1,200 / month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the below listings.

319 South 10th St., #132




Listed at $1,195 / month, this studio apartment is located at 319 South 10th St. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, good closet space and plenty of natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

914 Pine St., #3r




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 914 Pine St. It's also listed for $1,195 / month. The building features on-site laundry and outdoor space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, great natural lighting and granite counter tops. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

400 South 9th St.




Here's a studio apartment at 400 South 9th St., which is going for $1,160 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and great natural lighting. The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

322 S 10th St., #7




Finally, located at 322 S 10th St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,150/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, good storage space and plenty of sunlight. Both the kitchen and bathroom were recently renovated. Sadly, pets aren't allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Show More
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News