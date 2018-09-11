What does $1,300 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,300/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
2145 Locust St. (Rittenhouse)
Listed at $1,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2145 Locust St.
In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, hardwood and tile floors, a fireplace, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
3500 Sunnyside Ave. (East Falls)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 3500 Sunnyside Ave. It's also listed for $1,300/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, garage parking and extra storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, exposed brick, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
118 Market St. (Old City)
Here's a studio apartment at 118 Market St. that's going for $1,300/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood and tile flooring, a walk-in closet, high ceilings, central heating and air conditioning, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.
911 S. Second St. (Queen Village)
Then, check out this 964-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's located at 911 S. Second St. It's listed for $1,300/month.
Amenities offered in the building include shared outdoor space, on-site management and extra storage space. The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, designer lighting, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a patio and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
1523 S. Broad St. (Passyunk Square)
Listed at $1,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1523 S. Broad St.
Building amenities include secured entry, shared outdoor space and extra storage space. In the unit, look for high ceilings, hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast island. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
