What does $1,300 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Philadelphia if you don't want to spend more than $1,300/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
727 Spruce St., #1B (Washington Square)
Listed at $1,300/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 727 Spruce St., #1B.
In the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, exposed brick and a fireplace. The building has on-site parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $500 security deposit.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
1502 N. Second St. (Old Kensington)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1502 N. Second St. that's also going for $1,300/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, central air-conditioning, exposed brick and closet space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
1501 Race St. (Logan Square)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1501 Race St. It's listed for $1,300/month.
The apartment features in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and closet space. The building features storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2006 Walnut St. (Rittenhouse)
Here's a zero-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2006 Walnut St. that's going for $1,300/month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
1927 Spring Garden St. (Spring Garden)
Finally, check out this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1927 Spring Garden St. It's listed for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, closet space and ceiling fans. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)