What does $1,300 rent you in the Philadelphia Metro area, right now?

We compared what $1,300 might get you in Philadelphia, Camden, Wilmington and Levittown, using data from rental site Zumper to present a snapshot of the area's rental landscape.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Read on to see the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Philadelphia - 4245 Lyman Drive
This 900-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse is located at 4245 Lyman Drive in Philadelphia's Torresdale neighborhood. Asking $1,300/month, it's priced 19 percent below the $1,600 median rent for a two bedroom in Philadelphia. This apartment is on the second floor of a duplex.
Amenities offered in the building include a basement, outdoor space and on-site parking. In the unit, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, a recently-installed heater and central air conditioning. Pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
Camden -- Broadway & Broadway Turnpike
Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Broadway and Broadway Turnpike in Camden's Lanning Square neighborhood. It's listed for $1,275/month--38 percent pricier than Camden's median two-bedroom rent of $925.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Cats and small dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable.
Wilmington -- 201 S. Union St.
Next check out this three-bedroom, two-bedroom residence at 201 S. Union St. Located in Wilmington's Union Park Gardens neighborhood, it's also listed for $1,300/month, which is 18 percent pricier than Wilmington's median three-bedroom rent of $1,099.
Storage space is offered as a building amenity. Inside, expect carpeted floors, fresh paint throughout, granite countertops, a dishwasher and new appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
Levittown -- 5404 Emilie Road
Finally, here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5404 Emilie Road, in Levittown's Blue Ridge neighborhood, listed at $1,300/month. That's eight percent pricier than Levittown's median two bedroom rent of $1,202.
Building features include two balconies, a deck area and a yard. In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeting, spacious closets, wooden cabinetryand large windows. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable.
