What does $1,400 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,400/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1201 Brandywine St., #25 (West Poplar)
Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1201 Brandywine St., #25 that's going for $1,400/month.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, high ceilings, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and garden access. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
616 S. Fourth St. (Queen Village)
Located at 616 S. Fourth St., here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's also listed for $1,400/month.
The apartment features hardwood floor, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1629 S. Jessup St. (East Passyunk)
Listed at $1,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1629 S. Jessup St.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher, both central heating and air conditioning, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and ceiling fans. Cats are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
6610 Germantown Ave. (Mount Airy West)
Here's a 575-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 6610 Germantown Ave. that's going for $1,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, a roof deck and extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a balcony and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome at this location.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
1325 N. Fifth St. (Old Kensington)
Then, check out this 1,050-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1325 N. Fifth St. It's listed for $1,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, shared outdoor space and secured entry. The apartment has hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, closet space and a breakfast bar. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)