What does $1,400 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Philadelphia if you don't want to spend more than $1,400/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2024 S. 12th St., #2 (East Passyunk)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 2024 S. 12th St., #2. It's listed for $1,400/month for its 800 square feet of space.
In the condo, there are in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
2100 Walnut St., #3O (Rittenhouse)
Here's a 450-square-foot studio condo at 2100 Walnut St., #3O that's also going for $1,400/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a new bathroom and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $500 security deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
554 N. 16th St. (Spring Garden)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 554 N. 16th St. It's listed for $1,400/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and air conditioning. The building boasts garage parking and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
616 S. Fourth St. (Queen Village)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 616 S. Fourth St. It's listed for $1,400/month for its 600 square feet of space.
The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
