What does $1,500 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
713 Walnut St. (Old City)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 713 Walnut St. It's listed for $1,500/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
1411 Walnut St. (Rittenhouse)
Here's a 515-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1411 Walnut St. that's also going for $1,500/month.
Building amenities include a residents lounge, a fitness center, on-site management and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
554 N. 16th St. (Spring Garden)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 554 N. 16th St. It's listed for $1,500/month.
The building boasts garage parking and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Sorry pet lovers, animals are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)
2024 S. 12th St. (East Passyunk)
Located at 2024 S. 12th St., here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,500/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, a deck and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted at this location.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
2121 Market St. (Logan Square)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 2121 Market St. It's listed for $1,500/month for its 520 square feet of space.
Building amenities include a residents lounge, a business center, a fitness center, a roof deck, on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, high ceilings and closet space. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)