What does $1,500 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Philadelphia if you're on a budget of $1,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
130 W. Laurel St., #1 (Northern Liberties)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 130 W. Laurel St., #1. It's listed for $1,500/month.
This apartment includes exposed brick, hardwood flooring and air-conditioning. Assigned parking and outdoor space are listed as building amenities. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Don't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
1932 Spruce St. (Rittenhouse)
Also listed at $1,500/month, this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1932 Spruce St.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a fireplace and a gourmet kitchen. The building includes private storage and secured entry. Both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
3715 Main St. (Wissahickon)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 3715 Main St. It's listed for $1,500/month for its 595 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and a fitness center. Inside the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, garden access, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
242 S. 21st St. (Rittenhouse)
Here's a 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 242 S. 21st St. that's going for $1,500/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include storage space and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. You won't have to worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
122 S. Eighth St., #301 (Washington Square)
Then, check out this 500-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 122 S. Eighth St., #301. It's listed for $1,499/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, a washer and dryer, high ceilings, a dishwasher and air conditioning. The building has an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. Don't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
