What does $1,500 rent you in Philadelphia?

3426 Conrad St., #A4 (East Falls)
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot is located at 3426 Conrad St., #A4.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, extra storage space and secured entry. In the apartment, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1843 E. Passyunk Ave., #B (East Passyunk)
Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1843 E. Passyunk Ave., #B. It's also listed for $1,500/month.
The building offers an elevator and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll get both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: one pet, cats and small dogs included, are allowed pending a one-time fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
1114 South St. (Hawthorne)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1114 South St. It's listed for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect extra storage space and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
214 W. Thompson St., #B210 (Old Kensington)
Listed at $1,500/month, this 704-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 214 W. Thompson St., #B210.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and recessed lighting. The building offers assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1218 Walnut St., #703 (Washington Square)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 1218 Walnut St., #703. It's listed for $1,500/month.
The unit features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, bay windows and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
