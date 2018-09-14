What does $1,500 rent you in Spring Garden, today?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Spring Garden is currently hovering around $1,538.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2401 Pennsylvania Ave.
Listed at $1,500/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2401 Pennsylvania Ave.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management. In the apartment, you can expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, large closets, recessed and designer lighting, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, high ceilings and a renovated bathroom. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
N. 18th and Mt. Vernon streets
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at N .18th and Mount Vernon streets. It's listed for $1,495/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry. In the unit, there is tile and carpet flooring, high ceilings, many windows with both horizontal blinds and vertical shades, central heating and air conditioning, a dishwasher, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, large closets, in-unit laundry and garden access. Animals are not welcome at this location.
600 N. Broad St.
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 600 N. Broad St. that's going for $1,475/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a front desk attendant, a fitness center, a business center and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get an open living room floor plan, hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, floor-to-ceiling windows, a separate dining room area, large closets and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
