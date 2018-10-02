What does $1,500 rent you in Washington Square, today?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Washington Square is currently hovering around $1,470.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
729 Spruce St.
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 729 Spruce St. It's listed for $1,460/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, exposed brick, central air conditioning, a decorative fireplace, in-unit laundry and garden access. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
1229 Chestnut St., #1425
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1229 Chestnut St., #1425. It's listed for $1,440/month.
The building features on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, you can expect carpeting, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings and closet space. Pets are not welcome.
1011 Chestnut St.
Located at 1011 Chestnut St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,425/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features carpeting, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island, recessed lighting and high ceilings. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
1218 Walnut St.
Also listed at $1,425/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1218 Walnut St.
The building features on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and bay windows. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
