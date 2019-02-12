REAL ESTATE

What does $1,700 rent you in Fishtown, today?

1425 Frankford Ave., #C. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fishtown?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Fishtown is currently hovering around $1,600.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1425 Frankford Ave., #C






Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1425 Frankford Ave., #C.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Storage is a building amenity. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $45 application fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2162 E. Norris St., #201






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse situated at 2162 E. Norris St., #201. It's listed for $1,695/month for its 650 square feet of space.

In the townhouse, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The building features on-site laundry and a roof deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

36 W. Thompson St., #B408






Here's a 704-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 36 W. Thompson St., #B408 that's going for $1,645/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
