What does $1,700 rent you in Fishtown, today?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Fishtown is currently hovering around $1,600.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,700 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1425 Frankford Ave., #C
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1425 Frankford Ave., #C.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Storage is a building amenity. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $45 application fee.
2162 E. Norris St., #201
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse situated at 2162 E. Norris St., #201. It's listed for $1,695/month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the townhouse, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The building features on-site laundry and a roof deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
36 W. Thompson St., #B408
Here's a 704-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 36 W. Thompson St., #B408 that's going for $1,645/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a balcony and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
