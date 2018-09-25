What does $1,700 rent you in Logan Square, today?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Logan Square is currently hovering around $1,786.
So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,700 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2121 Market St.
Listed at $1,700/month, this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2121 Market St.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, a roof deck, secured entry, a fitness center, a resident lounge and a business center. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, closet space, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
1900 Arch St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 1900 Arch St. It's listed for $1,695/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a roof deck, a residents lounge and a fitness center. The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and high ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
1400 Spring Garden St.
Here's a 776-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1400 Spring Garden St. that's going for $1,686/month.
Building amenities include secured entry, a fitness center, a roof deck, a residents lounge and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
117 N. 15th St.
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 117 N. 15th St. It's listed for $1,620/month.
The building features on-site laundry, free wifi, a fitness center and a roof deck. Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher, a pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
