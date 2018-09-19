What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
9 N. Ninth St. (Center City)
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 9 N. Ninth St. It's listed for $1,700/month for its 640 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a fitness center and secured entry. In the condo, there are hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, white appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Animals are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1001 Chestnut St. (Washington Square)
Next, check out this 1,116-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1001 Chestnut St. It's also listed for $1,700/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and shared outdoor space. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast island. Pets are not permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
219 S. 18th St. (Rittenhouse)
Located at 219 S. 18th St., here's a 509-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,700/month.
The building features on-site laundry, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the unit, expect hardwood and tile floors, an open living room floor plan, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, recessed and designer lighting, a large closet, extra storage space and many windows. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
315 Arch St. (Old City)
Then, here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 315 Arch St. It's listed for $1,700/month for its 862 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)