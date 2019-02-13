What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Philadelphia if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
751 N. Uber St. (Francisville)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 751 N. Uber St.
In the unit, there are stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and an elongated kitchen island. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry; Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
507 S. Eighth St., #207 (Washington Square)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 507 S. Eighth St., #207 that's also going for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a glass shower and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1425 Frankford Ave., #C (Fishtown)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1425 Frankford Ave., #C. It's listed for $1,700/month.
In the apartment, you'll find hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building has storage. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $45 application fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1600 1600 Callowhill St. (Logan Square)
Located at 1600 Callowhill St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,700/month.
In this apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Building amenities include assigned parking and a roof deck. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
230 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., #1301 (Riverfront)
Next, check out this 588-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 230 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., #1301. It's listed for $1,698/month.
This apartment features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a fitness center and a roof top deck. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.
