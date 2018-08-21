What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Philadelphia if you're on a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1528 Pine St. (Rittenhouse)
Listed at $1,700/month, this 667-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1528 Pine St.
Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, look for hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are welcome here with pet deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1932 Spruce St. (Rittenhouse)
Next, there's this studio over at 1932 Spruce St. It's also listed for $1,700/month.
Building amenities include secured entry and extra storage space. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast island. Pet owners, rejoice: both cats and dogs are welcome at this place.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
9 N. Ninth St. (Old City)
Here's a 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 9 N. Ninth St. that's going for $1,700/month.
The building features secured entry, assigned parking and a fitness center. In the residence, you'll get a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
1805 Chestnut St. (Rittenhouse)
Located at 1805 Chestnut St., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,695/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile floors, a dishwasher, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island, large windows, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
921 Spruce St. (Washington Square)
Also listed at $1,695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 921 Spruce St.
Secured entry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you can expect hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island, new paint, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and garden access. Sorry pet lovers, animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)