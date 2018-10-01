REAL ESTATE

What does $1,800 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?

507 S. Eighth St., #307. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

23 S. 23rd St., #4I (Rittenhouse)




Listed at $1,800/month, this 784-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 23 S. 23rd St., #4I.

The building features garage parking, a roof deck, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, recessed lighting and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1900 Arch St., #1405 (Logan Square)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 1900 Arch St., #1405. It's also listed for $1,800/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a roof deck, a billiard room, a fitness center, a residents lounge, a business center and secured entry. The apartment features tile and hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1500 Chestnut St. (Rittenhouse)




Here's an 845-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 1500 Chestnut St. that's going for $1,800/month.

Secured entry and a residents lounge are included as building amenities. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Animals are not welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

335 S. 12th St., #4A (Washington Square)



Then, check out this 1,037-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 335 S. 12th St., #4A. It's listed for $1,800/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a roof deck, extra storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

507 S. Eighth St., #307 (Washington Square)




Located at 507 S. Eighth St., #307, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,800/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
