What does $1,800 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Philadelphia with a budget of $1,800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
726 Market St. (Old City)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 726 Market St. It's listed for $1,800/month.
The building features garage parking, on-site management, a sauna, a game room and a fitness center. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
1201 Brandywine St., #32 (West Poplar)
Next, check out this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1201 Brandywine St., #32. It's also listed for $1,800/month.
Secured entry and shared outdoor space are listed as building amenities. In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick and garden access. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
335 S. 12th St., #4A (Washington Square)
Located at 335 S. 12th St., #4A, here's a 1,037-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,800/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, a roof deck, extra storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast island. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
507 S. Eighth St., #307 (Washington Square)
Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 507 S. Eighth St., #307.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property with certain weight restrictions.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1900 Arch St., #1405 (Logan Square)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 1900 Arch St., #1405. It's listed for $1,800/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a roof deck, a fitness center, shared outdoor space and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
