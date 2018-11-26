REAL ESTATE

What does $1,800 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

507 S. Eighth St., #307. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,800/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1900 Arch St., #228 (Logan Square)






Listed at $1,800/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1900 Arch St., #228.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and a fitness center. Animals are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

507 S. Eighth St., #307 (Washington Square)





Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 507 S. Eighth St., #307. It's also listed for $1,800/month.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, on-site laundry, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and recessed lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

70 N. Second St., #5B (Old City)





Listed at $1,800/month, this 968-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 70 N. Second St., #5B.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and central heat and air conditioning. The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and an elevator. Feline companions are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

811 N. Second St. (Northern Liberties)





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 811 N. Second St. It's listed for $1,800/month.

The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space and an elevator. In the unit, there are high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pets are not permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

726 Market St. (Old City)






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 726 Market St. It's listed for $1,800/month.

In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and a fitness center. Both cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
