What Does $1,800 Rent You In Washington Square West, Today?

1324 Locust St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington Square West? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in this Philadelphia neighborhood if you've got a budget of $1,800 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

1324 Locust St., #1603




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1324 Locust St. It's listed for $1,800 / month for its 588 square feet of space.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center and storage space. The unit has hardwood floors, high ceilings, generous closet space and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1311 Lombard St., #503



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1311 Lombard St. that's going for $1,750 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony and a spiral staircase. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1300 Chestnut St., #406




Located at 1300 Chestnut St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,730/ month.

In the unit, you can expect a mix of carpeted and hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and plenty of natural lighting. The building features on-site laundry and an elevator. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
