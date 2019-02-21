What does $1,900 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Philadelphia if you've got $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1324 Locust St., #725 (Washington Square)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 1324 Locust St., #725. It's listed for $1,900/month for its 709 square feet of space.
In the furnished condo, there is a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and crown moldings. Building amenities include a fitness center and a door person. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
200 N. 16th St., #803 (Logan Square)
Next, check out this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 200 N. 16th St., #803. It's listed for $1,895/month.
In the unit, you'll find a fireplace, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space and a roof top deck. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $500 deposit.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1717 Spruce St., #1F (Rittenhouse)
Listed also at $1,895/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1717 Spruce St., #1F.
In the condo, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. The building has on-site laundry and storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $45 application fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1900 Arch St., #602 (Logan Square)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 1900 Arch St., #602. It's listed for $1,895/month for its 715 square feet of space.
In the condo, there are hardwood floors, a breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space. Building amenities include assigned parking, a fitness center and a roof top deck. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
230 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., #509 (Riverfront)
Here's a 790-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 230 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., #509 that's going for $1,885/month.
Inside, there are granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry. The building offers assigned parking, a fitness center and an elevator. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
