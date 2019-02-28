What does $2,000 rent you in Logan Square, today?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Logan Square is currently hovering around $1,821.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,000 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
200 N. 16th St., #920
Listed at $1,995/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 200 N. 16th St., #920.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Animals are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
1520 Hamilton St., #707
Next, there's this studio condo located at 1520 Hamilton St., #707. It's listed for $1,979/month for its 600 square feet of space.
In the apartment, expect floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. The building offers garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
1900 Arch St., #224
Next, check out this 914-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1900 Arch St., #224. It's listed for $1,950/month.
Inside, you'll get hardwood floors, air conditioning and plenty of counter and cabinet space. The building offers assigned parking, a root top deck and a fitness center. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
---
