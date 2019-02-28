REAL ESTATE

What does $2,000 rent you in Logan Square, today?

1900 Arch St., #224. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Logan Square?

According to Walk Score, this Philadelphia neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Logan Square is currently hovering around $1,821.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,000 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

200 N. 16th St., #920






Listed at $1,995/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 200 N. 16th St., #920.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Animals are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1520 Hamilton St., #707






Next, there's this studio condo located at 1520 Hamilton St., #707. It's listed for $1,979/month for its 600 square feet of space.

In the apartment, expect floor-to-ceiling windows, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. The building offers garage parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1900 Arch St., #224






Next, check out this 914-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1900 Arch St., #224. It's listed for $1,950/month.

Inside, you'll get hardwood floors, air conditioning and plenty of counter and cabinet space. The building offers assigned parking, a root top deck and a fitness center. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
