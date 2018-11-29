REAL ESTATE

What does $2,000 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

1324 Locust St., #725. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Philadelphia if you're on a budget of $2,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

180618 Rittenhouse Square, #204 (Rittenhouse)






Listed at $2,000/month, this 825-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 180618 Rittenhouse Square, #204.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, a roof deck and extra storage space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, recessed lighting and high ceilings. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1324 Locust St., #725 (Washington Square)





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 1324 Locust St., #725. It's also listed for $2,000/month for its 709 square feet of space.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, a door person, a residents lounge and a fitness center. The furnished condo features hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1 Academy Circle, #214 (Graduate Hospital)






Here's a 709-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1 Academy Circle, #214 that's going for $2,000/month.

The building boasts assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a fireplace. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

201 N. Eighth St., #515 (Old City)






Next, check out this 976-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 201 N. Eighth St., #515. It's listed for $1,995/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $150 move-in fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1900 Arch St., #524 (Logan Square)






Located at 1900 Arch St., #524, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,990/month.

The building features assigned parking, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, you can anticipate an open living room floor plan, high ceilings, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
