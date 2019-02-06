What does $2,300 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $2,300/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
510 S. Front St., #2f (Society Hill)
First, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 510 S. Front St., #2f that's going for $2,295/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There is no broker's fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
200 N. 16th St., #710 (Logan Square)
Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 200 N. 16th St., #710. It's listed for $2,285/month.
The apartment boasts a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, fitness rooms, a basketball court with stadium seating and game rooms. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $500 deposit.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
205 Race St., #8B (Old City)
Located at 205 Race St., #8B, here's a 727-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,280/month.
Apartment amenities include garden access, floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors. The building features assigned parking, a fitness center, a roof deck and a residents lounge. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
3737 Chestnut St. (University City)
Listed at $2,275/month, this 545-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3737 Chestnut St.
In the furnished condo, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts a fitness center, on-site management, garage parking, secured entry and a residents lounge. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome for an additional fee. There is no leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
