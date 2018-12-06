What does $2,400 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Philadelphia if you're on a budget of $2,400/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
230 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., #1607 (Riverfront)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 230 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., #1607. It's listed for $2,395/month for its 822 square feet of space.
In the unit, the listing promises custom cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts assigned parking, a fitness center and an elevator. Animals are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
214 W. Thompson St., #B404 (Old Kensington)
Here's a 1,024-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 214 W. Thompson St., #B404 that's going for $2,355/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1601 Race St., #1022 (Logan Square)
Next, check out this 581-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1601 Race St., #1022. It's listed for $2,350/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a fireplace, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and ample closet space. The building features garage parking, a roof deck, storage space and a fitness facility. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $500 deposit.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
