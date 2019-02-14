What does $3,200 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Philadelphia if you're on a budget of $3,200/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2107 Spruce St., #3F (Rittenhouse)
Listed at $3,200/month, this one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 2107 Spruce St., #3F.
In the unit, there is air conditioning, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
130 Spruce St. (Society Hill)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot located at 130 Spruce St. It's also listed for $3,200/month for its 1,030 square feet of space.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and french doors. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a roof deck. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
500 N. 21st St., #1007 (Logan Square)
Here's an 866-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 500 N. 21st St., #1007 that's going for $3,150/month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning and hardwood floors. Building amenities include a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
