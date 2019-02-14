REAL ESTATE

What does $3,200 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

500 N. 21st St., #1007 |Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Philadelphia if you're on a budget of $3,200/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2107 Spruce St., #3F (Rittenhouse)






Listed at $3,200/month, this one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 2107 Spruce St., #3F.

In the unit, there is air conditioning, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

130 Spruce St. (Society Hill)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot located at 130 Spruce St. It's also listed for $3,200/month for its 1,030 square feet of space.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and french doors. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a roof deck. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

500 N. 21st St., #1007 (Logan Square)






Here's an 866-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 500 N. 21st St., #1007 that's going for $3,150/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning and hardwood floors. Building amenities include a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,200 rent you in Washington Square, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Logan Square, right now?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Fishtown, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests
Senate passes border deal; Trump to declare emergency
Student stabbed in head inside Lincoln High School
Teenage girl struck, killed by Camden police vehicle
AccuWeather: Surge of Warmth to End the Workweek
Residents hope for safer streets with camera program in Tioga-Nicetown
Dump truck overturns on Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia
No charges for Roxborough man involved in deadly fight
Show More
Neighbors upset with plans to sell Ridley bar to a church
New Jersey State Police warning about phone scam
Twins giggle with joy after new glasses help them see a whole new world
3-foot alligator found in home during drug search
Amazon cancels plans for New York City campus
More News