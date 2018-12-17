What does $500 rent you in Harrisburg, today? | Hoodline

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Harrisburg?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Harrisburg if you're on a budget of $500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

13th Street






Listed at $495/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 13th Street.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors, closet space and built-in storage features. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

218 Forster St. (Midtown)





Next, there's this studio apartment over at 218 Forster St. It's also listed for $495/month.

The apartment boasts a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise" and has some bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Market Street





Here's a 500-square-foot studio spot at Market Street that's going for $450/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeting, closet space and heating. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Look out for a $300 deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
