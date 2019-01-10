What does $500 rent you in Harrisburg, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Harrisburg if you've got a budget of $500/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Market Street
Listed at $500/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at Market Street.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, closet space and a gas range. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable and is relatively bikeable.
13th Street
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 13th Street. It's listed for $495/month for its 550 square feet of space.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, over-sized windows and closet space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Look out for a $300 pet fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot and is bikeable.
340 S. 13th St.
Here's a 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 340 S. 13th St. that's going for $475/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry and an eat-in kitchen. Building amenities include on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable and is relatively bikeable.
