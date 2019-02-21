What does $600 rent you in Harrisburg right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Harrisburg if you've got a budget of $600/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
10 Argyle St.
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom located at 10 Argyle St. It's listed for $570/month.
In the unit, you can expect carpeted flooring and an electric range. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $300 pet fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is relatively bikeable.
3 N. 16th St., #3F
Located at 3 N. 16th St., #3F, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $540/month.
The unit features white appliances, tile flooring, many windows and a large living room area. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats, but not dogs, are allowed on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and is bikeable.
1619 Berryhill St. Apt. 3
Listed at $525/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1619 Berryhill St., Apt. 3.
In the unit, you can look for white appliances and an updated bathroom. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Look out for a $300 deposit.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is relatively bikeable.
