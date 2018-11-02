What does $600 rent you in Harrisburg, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Harrisburg if you don't want to spend more than $600/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
253 North St. (Capitol District)
Listed at $575/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 253 North St.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, closet space and cabinet space. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable and is bikeable.
275 Herr St. (Midtown)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 275 Herr St. It's listed for $525/month.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. Dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is bikeable.
1615 Market St.
Here's a 400-square-foot studio at 1615 Market St. that's also going for $525/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeting and closet space. All utilities are included in the rent. Dogs and cats are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable and is fairly bikeable.
