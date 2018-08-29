What does $600 rent you in Reading, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Reading with a budget of $600/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1605 Perkiomen Ave.
Listed at $600/month, this 1,200-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1605 Perkiomen Ave.
In the unit, expect high ceilings, hardwood floors, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, wooden countertops and large windows. Animals are not allowed here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable.
155 W. Oley St.
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 155 W. Oley St. It's listed for $595/month.
Amenities included in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry. The apartment features carpeting, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot.
350 Elm St.
Located at 350 Elm St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's also listed for $595/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, carpeted floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and ceiling fans. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome at this location.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise".
557 Centre Ave.
Listed at $595/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 557 Centre Ave.
The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space and extra storage space. In the apartment, look for tile floors, wooden countertops, wooden cabinetry, a deck and large windows. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable.
123 Greenwich St.
Finally, there's this studio located at 123 Greenwich St. It's listed for $575/month.
The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space and extra storage space. In the unit, look for carpeting, high ceilings, air conditioning units, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable.
