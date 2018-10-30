What does $700 rent you in Harrisburg, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Harrisburg if you're on a budget of $700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1152 Market St. (Allison Hill)
Listed at $700/month, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1152 Market St.
This apartment includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-street parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.
1306 Vernon St., #Apt A
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1306 Vernon St., #Apt A. It's listed for $695/month.
The apartment features in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and cabinet space. On-street parking is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is bikeable.
1117 N. Second St. (Midtown)
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1117 N. Second St. It's listed for $625/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage space. Building amenities include on-street parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and has some bike infrastructure.
