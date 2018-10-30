REAL ESTATE

What does $700 rent you in Harrisburg, today?

1306 Vernon St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Harrisburg?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Harrisburg if you're on a budget of $700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1152 Market St. (Allison Hill)




Listed at $700/month, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1152 Market St.

This apartment includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-street parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1306 Vernon St., #Apt A




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1306 Vernon St., #Apt A. It's listed for $695/month.

The apartment features in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and cabinet space. On-street parking is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable and is bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1117 N. Second St. (Midtown)




Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1117 N. Second St. It's listed for $625/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry and built-in storage space. Building amenities include on-street parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise" and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
