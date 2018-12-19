What does $700 rent you in Lancaster, today? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Lancaster with a budget of $700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
429 Fremont St. (Cabbage Hill)
Listed at $695/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 429 Fremont St.
In the unit, there are carpeting, air conditioning, french doors and an eat-in kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise" and is relatively bikeable.
(See the complete listing here.)
End Avenue (Stevens)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at End Avenue. It's also listed for $695/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, oversized windows and built-in shelves. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable and is relatively bikeable.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
King Street (Stevens)
Listed at $625/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at King Street.
Apartment amenities include tiled and hardwood floors, bay windows and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable and is fairly bikeable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)