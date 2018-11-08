What does $700 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $700/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1700 W. Erie Ave. (Tioga)
Listed at $700/month, this studio apartment is located at 1700 W. Erie Ave.
The unit features hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, bay windows, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
1735 W. Oxford St. (North Central)
Also listed at $700/month, this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1735 W. Oxford St.
Secured entry and shared outdoor space are included as building amenities. The apartment features high ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, white appliances, granite countertops and a fireplace. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
5913 Chestnut St. (Cobbs Creek)
Next, there's this studio located at 5913 Chestnut St. It's listed for $700/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space and extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, bay windows, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
121 W. Tulpehocken St. (Mill Creek)
Located at 121 W. Tulpehocken St., here's a 400-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $700/month.
The building features outdoor space and on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, ceiling fans, bay windows, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
