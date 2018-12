What does $800 rent you in Chestnut Hill, today? | Hoodline

443 W. Orange St.

313 W. Lemon St.

347 W. King St.

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chestnut Hill?According to Walk Score, this Lancaster neighborhood is a "walker's paradise" and is quite bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Chestnut Hill is currently hovering around $717.So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $800 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 443 W. Orange St.The unit features carpeting, high ceilings, generous closet space, white appliances and a breakfast bar. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.(Check out the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 313 W. Lemon St. It's listed for $725/month for its 784 square feet of space.The unit features carpeted flooring, white appliances, granite countertops and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 347 W. King St. that's going for $710/month.Secured entry and assigned parking are listed as building amenities. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings and air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $300 pet fee.(See the full listing here .)