REAL ESTATE

What does $800 rent you in Chestnut Hill, today? | Hoodline

443 W. Orange St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Chestnut Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Lancaster neighborhood is a "walker's paradise" and is quite bikeable. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Chestnut Hill is currently hovering around $717.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $800 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

443 W. Orange St.






Listed at $795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 443 W. Orange St.

The unit features carpeting, high ceilings, generous closet space, white appliances and a breakfast bar. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

313 W. Lemon St.






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 313 W. Lemon St. It's listed for $725/month for its 784 square feet of space.

The unit features carpeted flooring, white appliances, granite countertops and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

347 W. King St.






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 347 W. King St. that's going for $710/month.

Secured entry and assigned parking are listed as building amenities. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings and air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a $300 pet fee.

(See the full listing here.)
