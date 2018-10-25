REAL ESTATE

What does $800 rent you in Harrisburg, today?

1004 N. Third St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Harrisburg?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Harrisburg if you don't want to spend more than $800/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1700 N. Second St., #7 (Midtown)




Listed at $775/month, this 389-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1700 N. Second St., #7.

In the unit, you will find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, bay windows and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1823 N. Second St., #1 (Midtown)




Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1823 N. Second St., #1 that's going for $750/month.

The apartment includes a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a fireplace. The building boasts outdoor space, storage space and on-site maintenance. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and is bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)

1004 N. Third St. (Midtown)




Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1004 N. Third St. It's also listed for $750/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeting, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The building offers snow removal. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here on a case-by-case basis.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Spruce Hill, right now?
What does $1,800 rent you in Philadelphia, today?
What will $800 rent you in Lancaster, right now?
Renting in Lower Merion Township: What will $1,500 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Is it Carson Wentz or Prince Harry?
Birds hold big pep rally for Eagles fans in London
Here's how Wembley Stadium is getting ready for the Eagles
Philadelphia City Council honors Gritty, and it's hilarious
AccuWeather: Coastal Storm To Impact The Region Friday Night Into Saturday
Reward offered in fatal Cheltenham road rage shooting
2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden found in Delaware
Pipe bomb scare raises new questions about mail safety
Show More
Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M
Winner of Mega Millions can stay anonymous thanks to law
Local spots to watch the Eagles' London game Sunday morning
Police: Feasterville thieves use scooter, place stolen alcohol in pants
The Parkway's 100th year soiree in Philadelphia
More News