What does $800 rent you in Harrisburg, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Harrisburg if you don't want to spend more than $800/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1700 N. Second St., #7 (Midtown)
Listed at $775/month, this 389-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1700 N. Second St., #7.
In the unit, you will find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, bay windows and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
1823 N. Second St., #1 (Midtown)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1823 N. Second St., #1 that's going for $750/month.
The apartment includes a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a fireplace. The building boasts outdoor space, storage space and on-site maintenance. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable and is bikeable.
1004 N. Third St. (Midtown)
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 1004 N. Third St. It's also listed for $750/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeting, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The building offers snow removal. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here on a case-by-case basis.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is fairly bikeable.
