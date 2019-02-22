What does $800 rent you in Lancaster, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Lancaster if you're on a budget of $800/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
342 N. Duke St. (Musser Park)
Listed at $795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 342 N. Duke St.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. The unit offers hardwood floors and a separate dining room. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
130 N. Prince St. (Central Business District)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 130 N. Prince St. It's also listed for $795/month.
In the unit, expect a walk-in closet, large windows and a back porch. The building is within walking distance to downtown restaurants and attractions. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
247 N. Duke St. (Musser Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 247 N. Duke St. that's going for $795/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, high ceilings and central air conditioning. The historic building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Animals are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
839 E. Walnut St. (East Side)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 839 E. Walnut St. It's listed for $775/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. In the second-floor unit, expect an eat-in kitchen and lots of natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
630 N. Christian St. (Ross)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 630 N. Christian St. It's listed for $725/month for its 800 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect fresh paint, new hardwood floors, countertops and a remodeled bathroom. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
