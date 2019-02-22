REAL ESTATE

What does $800 rent you in Lancaster, today?

839 E. Walnut St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lancaster?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Lancaster if you're on a budget of $800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

342 N. Duke St. (Musser Park)





Listed at $795/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 342 N. Duke St.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. The unit offers hardwood floors and a separate dining room. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

130 N. Prince St. (Central Business District)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 130 N. Prince St. It's also listed for $795/month.

In the unit, expect a walk-in closet, large windows and a back porch. The building is within walking distance to downtown restaurants and attractions. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

247 N. Duke St. (Musser Park)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 247 N. Duke St. that's going for $795/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, high ceilings and central air conditioning. The historic building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Animals are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

839 E. Walnut St. (East Side)






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 839 E. Walnut St. It's listed for $775/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. In the second-floor unit, expect an eat-in kitchen and lots of natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

630 N. Christian St. (Ross)






Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom situated at 630 N. Christian St. It's listed for $725/month for its 800 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect fresh paint, new hardwood floors, countertops and a remodeled bathroom. Animals are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

