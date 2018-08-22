What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Atlantic City if you've got $900/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
901 N. Ohio Ave.
Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 901 N. Ohio Ave.
Building amenities include secured entry, assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect tile floors, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot.
105 S. Albion Place
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 105 S. Albion Place. It's also listed for $900/month.
Secured entry and shared outdoor space are offered as building amenities. In the apartment, look for hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, black appliances, wooden cabinetry and extra storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot.
2721 Boardwalk
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2721 Boardwalk that's going for $900/month.
The building has assigned parking, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll get hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, bay windows, closet space and a balcony. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not allowed here.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot.
104 S. Newton Ave.
Located at 104 S. Newton Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $895/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management, shared outdoor space and secured entry. The apartment features tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a patio. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable.
