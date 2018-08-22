REAL ESTATE

What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?

104 S. Newton Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Atlantic City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Atlantic City if you've got $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

901 N. Ohio Ave.




Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 901 N. Ohio Ave.

Building amenities include secured entry, assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect tile floors, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and high ceilings. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot.

(See the complete listing here.)

105 S. Albion Place




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 105 S. Albion Place. It's also listed for $900/month.

Secured entry and shared outdoor space are offered as building amenities. In the apartment, look for hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, black appliances, wooden cabinetry and extra storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot.

(See the complete listing here.)

2721 Boardwalk




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2721 Boardwalk that's going for $900/month.

The building has assigned parking, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll get hardwood and tile floors, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, bay windows, closet space and a balcony. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not allowed here.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

104 S. Newton Ave.




Located at 104 S. Newton Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $895/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site management, shared outdoor space and secured entry. The apartment features tile flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a patio. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineAtlantic City
REAL ESTATE
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
What will $1,300 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Teen suspects identified in murder of high school star athlete
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
'Pure poison:' Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Ringleader's daughter in Tacony dungeon case sentenced
Man, 70, killed in Levittown hit-and-run after getting ice cream
Police release more details in fatal West Phila. hit-and-run
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
Show More
Man charged with hate crime at Delaware gay pride festival
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
Arrest warrant issued for forgery suspect in Chester County
AccuWeather: Humidity taking a back seat
Car erupts into flames after lightning strike in Ocean City
More News