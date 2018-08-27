REAL ESTATE

What does $900 rent you in Margate City, today?

9010 Atlantic Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Margate City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Margate City with a budget of $900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

9010 Atlantic Ave.




Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9010 Atlantic Ave.

The building offers assigned parking, shared outdoor space and secured entry. In the furnished unit, look for hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, wooden countertops and a breakfast bar. Animals are not allowed here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable.

(See the complete listing here.)

9711 Atlantic Ave.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment located at 9711 Atlantic Ave. It's also listed for $900/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, closet space, wooden cabinetry and a separate dining room area. Sorry animal lover, pets are not allowed at this location.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

9400 Atlantic Ave.




Here's a studio apartment at 9400 Atlantic Ave. that's going for $899/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and storage space. In the furnished condo, look for hardwood flooring, large windows, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
