REAL ESTATE

What does $900 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

1626 Lindley Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Philadelphia with a budget of $900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2370 Orthodox St., #D (Frankford)





Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2370 Orthodox St., #D.

In the unit, expect stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and hardwood floors. The building has on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

320 Rochelle Ave., #2 (Wissahickon)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 320 Rochelle Ave., #2. It's also listed for $900/month for its 500 square feet of space.

The building features on-site laundry. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen and generous closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3441 Indian Queen Lane (East Falls)






Located at 3441 Indian Queen Lane, here's a 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $900/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a ceiling fan. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1626 Lindley Ave. (Logan)





Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1626 Lindley Ave.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and bay windows. Animals are not allowed. Building amenities include on-site management. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1649 S. 15th St., #3rdFL (Newbold)






Located at 1649 S. 15th St., #3rdFL, here's a 2,210-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $900/month.

In the unit, anticipate granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and carpeting. The building boasts outdoor space. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Old City, explored | Hoodline
What does $500 rent you in Harrisburg, today? | Hoodline
What does $1,200 rent you in Washington Square, today? | Hoodline
What's the cheapest rental available in East Kensington, right now? | Hoodline
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Toddler suffered head trauma, death ruled a homicide
4 now charged in quadruple murder in SW Philadelphia basement
Chester Co. DA opens criminal investigation into Sunoco pipelines
Mother tricked into getting out of car in Delco carjacking
Women are sending love letters to convicted killer Chris Watts
Police respond to domestic issue in Warminster
Children's Place infant snowsuits recalled due to choking hazard
Meek Mill's grandmother's home spray-painted with graffiti in South Philly
Show More
Police: 2 suspects sought for burglarizing Evesham Twp. store
Wolf commutes life term of drug dealer in prison 22 years
5 bar workers arrested for serving teen who caused fatal crash
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in Los Angeles
Boy, 15, attacked by mob of teens on way home from school
More News