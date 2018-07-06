What will $1,000 rent you in Atlantic City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Atlantic City if you've got a budget of $1,000/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3101 Boardwalk
Listed at $1,000/month, this studio apartment is located at 3101 Boardwalk.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service and a residents lounge. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, closet space, a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable.
(See the complete listing here.)
4011 Atlantic Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 4011 Atlantic Ave. It's listed for $950/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, both air conditioning and central heating, a stove and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
3201 Atlantic Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3201 Atlantic Ave. that's going for $925/month.
The unit features carpeted floors, new appliances and ample natural light. An elevator and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable.
(Check out the complete listing here.)