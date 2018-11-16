What will $1,000 rent you in Atlantic City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Atlantic City if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
25 N. Boston Ave.
Listed at $1,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 25 N. Boston Ave.
Secured entry and shared outdoor space are included in the building. In the unit, expect tile and carpeted flooring, white appliances, a separate dining room area and closet space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable and is relatively bikeable.
22 N. Raleigh Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 22 N. Raleigh Ave. It's also listed for $1,000/month.
The building features outdoor space, extra storage space and secured entry. In the apartment, you should expect hardwood flooring, bay windows and white appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is relatively bikeable.
4011 Atlantic Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 4011 Atlantic Ave. that's going for $999/month.
Building amenities include gated entry, shared outdoor space and assigned parking. The apartment features hardwood and carpeted flooring, air conditioning, bay windows, white appliances and granite countertops. Pets are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable and has some bike infrastructure.
