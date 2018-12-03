What will $1,000 rent you in Bethlehem, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Bethlehem if you've got a budget of $1,000/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
464 N. New St., #4
Listed at $1,000/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 464 N. New St., #4.
In the unit, expect carpeted floors, a deck and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable and is fairly bikeable.
648 N. New St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 648 N. New St. It's also listed for $1,000/month for its 1,100 square feet of space.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, generous closet space, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot and has some bike infrastructure.
507 First Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 507 First Ave. that's going for $999/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, an eat-in kitchen, bay windows and dark wood cabinets. The building has outdoor space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot and is somewhat bikeable.
