What will $1,000 rent you in Easton, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Easton if you've got $1,000/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
408 Clinton Terrace (College Hill)
Listed at $950/month, this 700-square-foot studio apartment is located at 408 Clinton Terrace.
The unit includes hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a fireplace. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable and is somewhat bikeable.
600 W. Canal St. (SouthSide)
Next, there's this studio also listed for $950/month. It is located at 600 W. Canal St.
The apartment features carpeting, new kitchen appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast nook and ceiling fans. Laundry and parking are available on-site. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable and is bikeable.
102 Rock St. (SouthSide)
Then, here's a 683-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 102 Rock St. that's listed for $925/month.
Apartment amenities include closet space, a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and has minimal bike infrastructure.
