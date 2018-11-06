REAL ESTATE

What will $1,100 rent you in Lower Merion Township, right now?

222 W. Lancaster Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lower Merion Township?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Lower Merion Township if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

20 Prospect Ave.




Listed at $1,095/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 20 Prospect Ave.

Assigned parking, outdoor space and extra storage space are listed as building amenities. In the unit, you can expect tile and hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is relatively bikeable.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1023 Lancaster Ave., #B




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1023 Lancaster Ave., #B. It's listed for $1,050/month.

The apartment features carpeted flooring, bay windows, central air conditioning, high ceilings, black appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Animals are not welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

222 W. Lancaster Ave.





Here's a 500-square-foot studio at 222 W. Lancaster Ave. that's also going for $1,050/month.

The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and closet space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot and is fairly bikeable.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Atlantic City, right now
What will $2,200 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, right now
What does $600 rent you in Harrisburg, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 killed, 5 injured in Schuylkill crash; search for hit-and-run driver
Pedestrian struck, killed outside polling place in Northampton Co.
Election Day 2018: Find your polling place and voting hours
Uber driver charged after teen dies following car surfing fall
Grandmother wins Powerball jackpot of $343.9M
Troubleshooters: How to stop harassing robocalls and earn money
AccuWeather: Brief, But Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon
Election Day in Philly: Good turnout, bad weather
Show More
New law in New Jersey causes confusion for voters
Election Freebies: Vote, then get free fries, ice cream, more
Candidates cast their votes in Bucks Co. congressional race
Residents vote in Delaware senate race
Residents are watching the Bucks Co. battle for the House
More News