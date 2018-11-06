What will $1,100 rent you in Lower Merion Township, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Lower Merion Township if you don't want to spend more than $1,100/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
20 Prospect Ave.
Listed at $1,095/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 20 Prospect Ave.
Assigned parking, outdoor space and extra storage space are listed as building amenities. In the unit, you can expect tile and hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and is relatively bikeable.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1023 Lancaster Ave., #B
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1023 Lancaster Ave., #B. It's listed for $1,050/month.
The apartment features carpeted flooring, bay windows, central air conditioning, high ceilings, black appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Animals are not welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability and has some bike infrastructure.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
222 W. Lancaster Ave.
Here's a 500-square-foot studio at 222 W. Lancaster Ave. that's also going for $1,050/month.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, designer lighting, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and closet space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot and is fairly bikeable.
(See the full listing here.)