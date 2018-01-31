What Will $1,100 Rent You In Philadelphia, Right Now?

REAL ESTATE

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia? We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,100 / month.

1324 Locust St., #329 (Washington Square West)




Listed at $1,100 / month, this 400-square-foot studio is located at 1324 Locust St. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. The sunny unit has hardwood floors and a kitchenette. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

320 Rochelle Ave., #41 (Wissahickon Park)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 320 Rochelle Ave. It's also listed for $1,100 / month for its 520 square feet of space. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. In the park-facing unit, there are hardwood floors and great closet space. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

220 Buckingham Pl., #3f (Spruce Hill)




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 220 Buckingham Pl., which is going for $1,100 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, exposed bricks and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

3701 Conshohocken Ave. (Wynnefield Heights)




Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 3701 Conshohocken Ave. It's listed for $1,097 / month. In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building has garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Hairball alert: cats are allowed. (Check out the complete listing here.)

1001 Pine St., #204 (Washington Square West)




Located at 1001 Pine St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,095/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and a tiled bathroom. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an elevator. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
